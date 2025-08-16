LARUT, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed that those responsible for the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir will be brought to justice, stressing that no individual involved will be allowed to escape accountability.

In this regard, Anwar advised certain parties not to manipulate the case in ways that create negative perceptions or resort to insulting specific individuals.

“… the government has said the police are investigating, and I have made it clear that it doesn’t matter who (is involved), they will be investigated,” he said when officiating the Madani Dairy Entrepreneurs Carnival themed “Driving Modern Agricultural Revolution, Generating People’s Economy” at the Farm Fresh Perak Dairy Complex here today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government will continue efforts to protect the vulnerable, including fishermen and farmers.

“That is why every Friday before prayers, I eat at small eateries, because I want to meet the people, I want to ask, is everything okay, do you have enough?

“I don’t want to wait until election campaigns to visit eateries … I do this every week,” he said.

After the event, the Prime Minister also took time to inspect the construction of the new road from Kamunting to Anak Kurau, Larut Matang Selama (LMS) Phase Two, implemented under the Rural Roads Programme (JALB) of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW).

The project, approved in 2016 with a total cost of RM91 million, is being carried out by the Public Works Department (JKR) through conventional consultancy, involving the construction of a 6.6-kilometre new road.

It is expected to benefit more than 5,000 residents in the surrounding areas and have a positive impact on agriculture and plantation enterprises along the route, besides improving accessibility and stimulating local economic growth.

To date, the project, which is scheduled for full completion on August 15, 2026, has achieved 70.5 per cent progress compared to the original 62.6 per cent, ahead of schedule by 59 days. — Bernama