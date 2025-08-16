KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has appointed Amir Hamdan as its president and group chief executive officer (PGCEO), effective August 15.

Prasarana, in a statement, said Amir had been serving as acting PGCEO since July 1.

Prasarana chairman Tan Sri Mohd Nasir Ahmad said Amir’s appointment as PGCEO was based on his outstanding performance and significant contributions since joining the company.

“His calm yet authoritative leadership, grounded in the company’s work culture, has demonstrated his capability to lead the Prasarana Group forward.

“The board is confident that he will continue to steer the organisation towards greater achievements, in line with the national agenda of strengthening the country’s public transport system,” he said in the same statement.

Meanwhile, Amir, who expressed his gratitude for the appointment, described it as a great trust and responsibility for him.

“With the support of all Prasarana employees, I am determined to continue to strengthen the country’s public transport system through an inclusive, competitive and people-centred approach. I believe that with the spirit of cooperation and shared commitment, we can take Prasarana to a higher level of excellence for the benefit of the community and the country,” he said.

Amir, who joined Prasarana in 2019, brings with him more than 25 years of experience in finance, operations, and corporate strategy.

He has also served in several key roles within Prasarana, including group chief operating officer (Operations), chief executive officer of Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, and deputy group chief financial officer. — Bernama