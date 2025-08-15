GEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 — Datuk S. Karunanithy has been appointed as the new director of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Penang, succeeding Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah, who now heads the MACC in Sabah.

In a statement, the agency said the official handover ceremony was held today at the state MACC office, witnessed by MACC Intelligence Division senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin.

In his farewell address, Mohd Fuad thanked the Penang MACC team for their support and dedication during his tenure, noting significant achievements in operations, prevention and management throughout 2024 and 2025.

He attributed the agency’s success to collective leadership and strong backing from MACC’s top management, division and state directors and personnel nationwide.

Also present were senior representatives from key enforcement and local agencies, including Penang Customs deputy director Maznan Harron, Penang City Council Management Services director Azman Sirun, Penang Immigration Enforcement chief Ahmad Fitri Ahmad Rabudzi, and Penang Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy chief ACP Ganesan Chinapan. — Bernama