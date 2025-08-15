KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will deploy 40 officers and personnel to monitor the ‘Demi Zara’ rally, scheduled to take place tonight at the Sogo shopping complex, here.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said security personnel would be stationed around the rally site.

“So far, there have been no road closures or diversions, but this will depend on the situation. PDRM will facilitate the rally participants in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he said in a statement today.

Zara Qairina Mahathir, 13, was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, on July 17, after being found unconscious in a drain near the dormitory of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha, in Papar, at about 4am on July 16.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said that the investigation, which was initially classified as a sudden death report, is now focusing on possible criminal elements, including bullying.

The Attorney General’s Chambers has also decided to conduct an inquest into Zara Qairina’s death, after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the PDRM. — Bernama