SEREMBAN, Aug 15 — A businessman has been remanded for seven days by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of submitting false documents in a land sale transaction worth RM3.8 million in Mukim Lenggeng here in September 2022.

The remand order, effective until August 20, was issued by Magistrate Saiful Sayoti at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday following an application by the MACC.

A source from the graftbusters said the businessman, who is in his 40s, was arrested at about 11pm Wednesday when he came to give a statement at the Negeri Sembilan MACC office, here.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect is believed to have conspired in the act with another main suspect by using a document containing false details to obtain the proceeds from the land sale,” the source said.

The businessman was detained following the remand extension for the main suspect, a land broker also in his 40s, for three days starting August 12.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama