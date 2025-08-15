KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will be carrying out scheduled overnight works on the Aerotrain system over two weeks starting Aug 18 as part of its ongoing efforts to optimise the system’s performance further.

In a statement today, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said these works would take place during non-peak hours from 12 am to 5 am daily to minimise passenger impact.

“During this period, the Aerotrain service will be temporarily unavailable and airside shuttle buses will be provided to maintain seamless connectivity between the main terminal building and the satellite building,” it said.

Therefore, the airport operator advised that travellers during these hours follow airport signage and guidance from on-ground personnel.

Its managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said that MAHB is proactively fine-tuning the Aerotrain system based on real-time data and ongoing insights gathered since its launch.

“These scheduled works are essential to ensure optimal system responsiveness, safety and long-term reliability,” he said.

He said KLIA is also investing in other technical enhancements such as the automatic vehicle wash plant (AVWP), with the new AVWP to be commissioned on the track, marking a first for the KLIA Aerotrain, replacing the previous manual washing method.

“These ongoing enhancements reflect our forward-looking approach to infrastructure upkeep and service quality.

“Together, these initiatives underscore our determination to deliver a seamless and dependable travel experience at KLIA,” he added.

Since the start of operations on July 1, the Aerotrain has transported over two million passengers, accumulated more than 1,100 hours of service and completed 18,800 trips. — Bernama