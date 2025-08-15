KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Immigration Services Union of Peninsular Malaysia (KPISM) has condemned the assault and verbal abuse of a female Immigration Department officer on duty at the KLIA Terminal 1 Immigration Inspection Counter on Wednesday.

The union said such acts are tantamount to challenging the sovereignty of Malaysian law, and tourists must respect the laws of the countries they visit.

“Immigration officers are the frontline defenders of the nation’s sovereignty,” its president Ajeet Singh said in a statement here.

“Assaulting them while on duty is not only an uncivilised act, but also tarnishes the nation’s image and jeopardises security at international entry points.”

KPISM said the incident occurred at around 7.40am when a foreign passenger verbally abused, pulled the officer’s headscarf and pushed her head, causing minor injuries.

“KPISM stresses that any act of provocation or injury against public servants is subject to legal action, regardless of whether the perpetrator is a Malaysian citizen or a foreign national,” he said.

It also urged the ministry to review a proposal to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) at every counter for more comprehensive monitoring of immigration processes.

KPISM, which said the officer is a union member, called on the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) management to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of both immigration officers and travellers.

It demanded the investigation be expedited and prosecution carried out without compromise against the perpetrator.

It said the union will provide welfare and legal assistance to the officer until the justice process is completed.

Yesterday, the AKPS said a Chinese national was arrested after allegedly acting aggressively and injuring an Immigration counter officer during a departure inspection at the KLIA Terminal 1.

In the 7.40 pm incident, the woman, who was with a man and two children, approached the counter for immigration departure inspection when the officer on duty found that they had no records of entry into Malaysia, and referred the matter to the supervisor for further checks.