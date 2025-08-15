KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The DAP today condemned Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Salleh for leading a march and demonstration in front of a hardware shop in Kepala Batas yesterday, despite police warnings against holding gatherings.

In a statement, the party said the act amounted to bullying and intimidation of the trader, who had already apologised over the flag incident and was still under investigation.

“Akmal’s decision to disregard police warnings is also a direct challenge to the rule of law and a disruption of public order, causing unease among traders in the surrounding area and forcing them to close their businesses earlier than usual,” said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

“Acts like this go beyond the limits of the law and the norms of Malaysia’s multiracial society. Appropriate punishment must be meted out for such extreme behaviour.”

DAP Socialist Youth wings nationwide has since been instructed to lodge police reports under Section 503 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Section 504 for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and Section 505 for statements conducing to public mischief.

He said reports would also be made under Section 507B of the Penal Code for causing harassment, distress, fear or anxiety, and Section 507C for uttering words likely to cause such effects.

“I reiterate that the Jalur Gemilang, as a symbol of national sovereignty, must be flown correctly and with full respect. However, threats, bullying and inciting tension are not the way to resolve this matter,” Loke added.

Yesterday, the police had urged the cancellation of a planned gathering in Bertam here today over the issue of Malaysian flag, to prevent any confrontation between opposing groups.

PDRM said the move was to safeguard the safety of the local community and maintain public order, after both Umno Youth and DAP planned to host events on the matter.

The controversy began when a 59-year-old hardware shop owner in Kepala Batas, Penang, was investigated after the Jalur Gemilang was seen hanging upside-down outside his premises.

The shop owner has reportedly said it was an unintentional mistake made while measuring a flagpole, which he corrected soon after.

Umno Youth however proceeded with its protest, with hundreds attending, along with a counter-protest by civil society Lawyers for Liberty.