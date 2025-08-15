KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Entrepreneur Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has reportedly denied today rumours linking him to the attack on Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son.

Malaysiakini reported the former political secretary of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim replying with a one-word response about the allegations: “Crazy.”

This comes after former economy minister Rafizi said two male suspects on a motorcycle, dressed in black and wearing helmets had tailed his wife’s car before grabbing his son and stabbing him with a syringe.

Yesterday, Rafizi said that a group of whistleblowers had approached him last week with information on a scandal, and alleged that an attack on his son was meant to stop him from pursuing the matter.

He said in his opinion this was a strategy to ensure that he drops the matter altogether.

Rafizi said police were investigating the possible link between the attack and his work, which he believes is connected.

He explained that his son will need repeated blood tests over six months to rule out drugs, poison, or viral infections.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar has since said the police have tightened security measures for Rafizi following the attack.

Formerly Perak PKR chief, Farhash lost the contest for Gombak PKR division chief in 2022 to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Farhash is or had been a director and/or shareholder in at least ten private companies including MMAG Holdings Bhd, HeiTech Padu Bhd, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, Apex Equity Holdings Bhd, Berjaya Construction Bhd, and Pacific Samudera Sdn Bhd.