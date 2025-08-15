KLUANG, Aug 15 — A 36-year-old unemployed man was arrested by police for allegedly stealing 70 kilogrammes of bananas from a plantation in Kampung Sungai Besoi, Layang Layang, last night.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said authorities received a report of a man trespassing at the banana plantation at 11.20pm.

“A team of policemen from the Layang Layang police station were dispatched to the plantation, where the male suspect was arrested at 11.50pm.

“Police also managed to seize six bundles of bananas weighing 70kg and confiscated a Perodua Kancil car that was driven by the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Bahrin said a check on the suspect’s background found no previous criminal records, but he tested positive for methamphetamine use during a drug test.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass, which carries a maximum six-month jail sentence, a fine, or both if convicted.

“We have remanded the suspect for four days starting today pending investigation,” he said.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to assist investigators by contacting the Kluang district police station at 07-7784222 or its direct line at 07-7784256.