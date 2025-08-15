KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad will continue to serve and play an active role in the Dewan Rakyat, despite their resignations as ministers.

Anwar said the duo’s resignations were personal decisions based on their principles, and the government respects their choice.

“The government respects this decision and at the same time expresses confidence that both YBs will continue to serve and play an active role as MP for the wellbeing of the people and the progress of the nation,” he said in a Parliamentary written reply.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Shahidan Kasim (PN–Arau) regarding claims of an allegedly unstable government following the resignations.

The prime minister said the government remains strong with the firm support of all component parties forming the current administration.

“Close cooperation and mutual respect among these parties form the foundation for the continuity of the nation’s administration and the implementation of the reform agenda,” he said.

Rafizi resigned from his post as economy minister in May, saying that his loss to Nurul Izzah Anwar in the recent PKR deputy presidency race meant he no longer had the mandate to implement the party’s reform agenda in government.

Nik Nazmi, who also failed to retain his position as PKR vice-president in the latest party polls, announced his resignation shortly after, citing similar reasons.