KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has today warned Malaysians against vigilantism in cases involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang, amid furore over Umno Youth’s protest in Kepala Batas, Penang over the matter.

The AGC said such actions could include raiding premises, spreading personal details, or making unfounded accusations on social media.

“The Chambers also reminds the public not to take matters into their own hands against anyone suspected of such acts,” it said in a statement here.

The AGC also warned the public against provoking or issuing threats against the individuals or organisations concerned.

It added members of the public must not assume the role of the authorities, such as ordering the removal of flags or seizing materials without legal power.

All complaints or related information should instead be channelled to the relevant authorities for appropriate action, it said.

It cited several recent incidents including the Malaysian flag being mounted upside down at a shop in Kepala Batas, Penang, at a school in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, and the depiction of an incomplete Malaysian flag in the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination result slip.

Other examples included the depiction of an incomplete Malaysian flag on the official social media accounts of news publications Harian Metro, Sin Chew Daily, and Kwong Wah Yit Poh.

“The Chambers emphasises that all parties are responsible for respecting the Malaysian flag as a symbol of national sovereignty, and for complying with all laws and guidelines in force governing its use.

“Any offence involving the improper mounting or display of the Malaysian flag, which could cause confusion, misunderstanding, or public unrest, may be subject to legal action,” it said.

Earlier, DAP instructed its youth wings nationwide to lodge police reports against the Umno Youth protest under Section 503 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Section 504 for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and Section 505 for statements conducing to public mischief.

Party secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said reports would also be made under Section 507B of the Penal Code for causing harassment, distress, fear or anxiety, and Section 507C for uttering words likely to cause such effects.