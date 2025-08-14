PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden has reportedly named five Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders as its potential prime minister candidates for the 16th general election (GE16), but insisted that the Islamist party should lead the nation.

Free Malaysia Today cited him naming four leaders from his party PAS: Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, and Datuk Idris Ahmad as the candidates.

“Personally, I’d say PAS should lead, as they have the most MPs. But if you ask from PN’s perspective, I’d say Hamzah,” he reportedly said, referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

The PN Youth chief cited the four PAS leaders’ experience in governance, either in state or federal government.

Despite the issue of the pact’s choice, Afnan said PN’s most difficult challenge would be forming a strong governing team if it wins the election.

He also claimed that PN’s growing strength had prompted attempts by its rivals to sow discord between PAS and Bersatu over matters such as PAS’s absence from Muhyiddin’s meeting with other opposition parties last month to establish a united opposition front.

“There are no problems in relations among PN MPs,” he said.

In November last year, PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Hashim Jasin said the party has not endorsed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be PN’s prime minister candidate, insisting that the Islamist party must now lead the coalition.

Last month, Malaysiakini reported that PAS had allegedly proposed a restructuring of PN to give Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Hamzah greater operational authority.

This involved setting up an executive committee led by the Opposition Leader to manage PN’s day-to-day operations, while the presidents of component parties Bersatu, PAS Gerakan, and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party would remain in the PN Supreme Council.

The report also claimed that Hamzah is being lobbied as the pact’s prime minister candidate in the next general election.

Hamzah had since denied any move to oust PN chairman and Bersatu president Muhyiddin from leading the pact and party, saying it would be foolish for anyone to plan an ouster without discussing the succession plan with him.