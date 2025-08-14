PUTRAJAYA, Aug 14 — The Court of Appeal today upheld a 12-year prison sentence against Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali for neglecting and abusing a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella, four years ago.

A three-member panel comprising Justices Datuk Azman Abdullah, Datuk Azmi Ariffin and Datuk Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz dismissed the 33-year-old’s final appeal against the conviction and jail term handed down by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on May 3, 2023.

Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi had sentenced Siti Bainun to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty of two counts of neglecting and abusing 13-year-old Bella.

Siti Bainun was charged with neglect and abuse causing physical and emotional injury to the victim at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of RM50,000, or both.

Delivering the unanimous decision, Justice Azman said the court found no errors of fact or law in the High Court judge’s findings, which had been based on the detailed conclusions of the Sessions Court judge.

“After considering all testimonies from both the prosecution and the defence, we find that the prosecution has proven its case on both charges beyond reasonable doubt, and the appellant (Siti Bainun) has failed to raise any reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case. Therefore, the conviction is safe to be upheld. The appeal against conviction is dismissed,” he said.

Justice Azman, who upheld the prison sentence, said the victim (Bella) had suffered injuries while under Siti Bainun’s care.

“The appellant, who was entrusted with the care of the victim, should have shown compassion towards her as a person with disabilities. Even animals would not inflict injuries such as those caused to the victim,” he said. — Bernama