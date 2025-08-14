PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — Police said officers from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department have been roped in to assist in ongoing investigations following an assault against the son of former minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli at a shopping mall in Putrajaya yesterday.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Shazeli Kahar said a thorough investigation on all aspects is underway, including determining the motive of the attack.

“The victim is reportedly in stable condition at present.

“At this moment, the suspect remains unidentified. Any updates will be informed to the public from time to time,” he told a media briefing at the Selangor contingent headquarters here.

He also confirmed that a police report was lodged on the attack carried out by an unknown individual against a child at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya yesterday.

Asked on why the suspect remained unidentified despite having a closed-circuit surveillance system at the shopping mall, Shazeli said the suspect had concealed their identity by wearing dark clothings and a helmet.

Rafizi yesterday confirmed in a statement that at the time of the incident, two male suspects dressed in black, wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle had followed his wife’s car before one of them pulled his son away and stabbed him with a hypodermic needle.

The PKR politician further claimed that a group of whistleblowers had approached him last week with information on a scandal, and alleged that an attack on his son was meant to stop him from pursuing the matter.

Shazeli said six witness statements have been recorded so far, including Rafizi himself and his wife, who were present at the time of the incident.

Shazeli also said police have yet to receive a report from Rafizi’s wife on the alleged threat message sent to her but urged her to do so as soon as possible.

Earlier today, Rafizi said that following his son’s attack yesterday afternoon, his wife had received threatening messages including a text saying: “Be quiet, if you continue, AIDS”.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences against Children Act; and Section 324 and Section 352 of the Penal Code respectively.