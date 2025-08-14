KEPALA BATAS, Aug 14 — Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has today suggested that he was not out to cause trouble with a planned event on Jalur Gemilang in Bertam here.

In a brief post on Facebook, he said the wing’s members are just here for the scenery and food.

“We just came to see the big flag and have some nasi kandar,” he wrote, attaching a news article citing Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

“The big flag” refers to the giant Jalur Gemilang hung by DAP at a hardware store on Jalan Bertam Perdana, which recently went viral for flying the national flag upside down.

Earlier, the police urged the cancellation of a planned gathering in Bertam here today over the issue of Malaysian flag, to prevent any confrontation between opposing groups.

PDRM said the move was to safeguard the safety of the local community and maintain public order, after both Umno Youth and DAP planned to host events on the matter.

The controversy began when a 59-year-old hardware shop owner in Kepala Batas, Penang, was investigated after the Jalur Gemilang was seen hanging upside-down outside his premises.

The shop owner has reportedly said it was an unintentional mistake made while measuring a flagpole, which he corrected soon after.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh previously said it planned to hold a “class” for the Penang shop owner, but later cancelled it after a warning by the police.

DAP then announced it would sponsor a giant Jalur Gemilang for the shop and mobilise Penang party members to distribute 831 flags, should anyone attempt to stir trouble.