KAJANG, Aug 14 — The foreign woman who hit three motorcycles and hurt six others while brandishing two knives were believed to be suffering from stress, police said.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the suspect is a student in a public university here.

“The suspect is believed to have been upset over the treatment she received during her studies and her life in Malaysia, which led to feelings of stress.

“She did not specify the nature of the treatment,” Naazron said in a media briefing note here.

Naazron said there is no record of the woman taking medication or suffering from depression.

“However, she appeared to be under stress due to her issues and problems. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause,” he added.

He said the woman has since been remanded for seven days until August 20, 2025. So far, statements have been taken from 11 witnesses, including the victim.

Two victims hospitalised from the attack yesterday are in stable condition and remain warded.

Earlier, it was reported that the police arrested a foreign woman suspected of reckless driving after she allegedly hit three motorcycles and assaulted members of the public at a traffic light junction near a shopping mall in Kajang yesterday.

The report of the incident was received at 11.58 am and initial investigations revealed that the 24-year-old woman had been driving dangerously before exiting her vehicle and attacking bystanders with a knife.

Naazron said six individuals aged between 21 and 60 sustained injuries, with two admitted for further examination while the remaining four received outpatient treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 and Section 279 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.