KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said stronger coordination among implementers of Bumiputera entrepreneur development initiatives is crucial to ensure efforts are focused, complementary, and make the most of each party’s strengths.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he had emphasised this point when receiving a courtesy call from Malay Traders and Entrepreneurs Association (Perdasama) president Mohd Azamanizam Baharon and his delegation yesterday.

“During the meeting, I stressed the rationale and commitment of the government regarding the Bumiputera development agenda, which needs to be understood and embraced by all associations, including Perdasama.

“The government welcomes the proposed initiatives put forward by Perdasama, and I am confident that this strategic collaboration will have a greater impact in strengthening the Bumiputera business ecosystem and expanding the country’s economic opportunities,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that as an association representing 27,263 Bumiputera companies, Perdasama has played an important role in harnessing the energy, expertise, and networks among its members. — Bernama