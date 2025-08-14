SHAH ALAM, Aug 14 — Eighty-nine per cent of Malaysian internet users are using artificial intelligence (AI) daily compared with 75 per cent recorded in 2024, a study by Telenor Asia revealed.

According to Telenor Asia’s “Digital Lives Decoded 2025: Building Trust in Malaysia’s AI future” report released today, the number of AI users opting for financial as well as health and fitness tools has also more than doubled this year.

The report highlighted that Malaysian internet users are embracing AI as a powerful tool for productivity, learning, and daily convenience.

Today, a quarter of Malaysian internet users intentionally use AI tools multiple times a day, indicating a significant behavioural shift, according to the report.

The study, which surveyed 1,000 internet users, also revealed that Malaysians are digitally discerning, are optimistic about AI’s potential, but deeply aware of its risks, ethics, fairness, and control.

Telenor Group senior vice-president and head of AI, Dr Ieva Martinkenaite, said they expect transparent, inclusive and human-centric AI systems as a baseline, not a luxury.

“For companies, these findings highlight that responsible AI is no longer an optional brand value but a core competitive differentiator.

“Businesses must prioritise responsible data practices, invest in employee upskilling, and foster environments where ethical safeguards are integral to AI-powered innovation,” she said in a panel discussion on the launch of the report today.

The report also revealed that 51 per cent of Malaysian internet users now use AI at work, up from 37 per cent in 2024, with top AI applications in the workplace to include analytics (59 per cent), content development (52 per cent), and customer service (45 per cent).

According to Martinkenaite, Malaysian-based companies must develop transparent AI strategies, set responsible AI frameworks, and invest in employee education to foster trust and harness AI’s full potential.

“Responsible AI is not just a compliance measure; it is a competitive differentiator and a core element for sustainable and inclusive growth,” she added. — Bernama