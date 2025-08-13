KOTA BHARU, Aug 13 — The federal government, through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), has approved a development allocation of RM4.15 billion for 17 projects in Kelantan, including for flood mitigation, said Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said the implementation of flood mitigation projects (RTB) would protect the people and safeguard property, proof of the government’s commitment to public safety.

“This RTB not only reflects the collective effort and cooperation of all parties but also demonstrates our ability to deliver quality work within the stipulated timeframe.

“Therefore, the Kelantan state government is deeply grateful and wishes to express appreciation to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation and JPS, in particular, for the approved development allocation,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the DID Senior Managers and District Engineers Conference 2025 here today, officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Commenting further, Mohd Nassuruddin said that in dealing with the aftermath of the major floods that recently hit Kelantan, he had also requested JPS to immediately repair all flood-damaged infrastructure through a comprehensive and phased approach.

“The government will strengthen efforts to improve disaster management efficiency through drainage and irrigation structural plans in all flood-affected areas.

“These efforts should be implemented through the construction of concrete drains and more modern eco-friendly drainage systems. I hope that with the Eco-Friendly Drainage System Master Plan (PISMA) in major towns, we can reduce the risk of flash floods and ensure a resilient drainage system for the future,” he said. — Bernama