PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — The principal, senior assistant of Student Affairs and all wardens of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha have been temporarily assigned to the Sabah State Education Department pending the investigation into the case of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced the decision following the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) statement that the Bukit Aman Special Task Force has taken over the probe into the case.

“MOE will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure the investigation is conducted thoroughly, carefully and comprehensively,” the ministry said in a statement today.

MOE also emphasised that the case is now a top priority for the ministry.

“We hope that a transparent and complete investigation can be carried out to deliver justice for the family and all parties involved,” the statement added. — Bernama