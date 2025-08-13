KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The investigation into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar, Sabah, which was initially classified as sudden death, will now focus on possible criminal elements, including bullying.

At a press conference here today, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said this was among the findings of a special CID team comprising nine officers and personnel sent to Sabah on Aug 11 to probe the case.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today announced its decision to conduct an inquest into Zara Qairina’s death after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The inquest will be carried out under subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593) to establish the cause and circumstances surrounding her death.

Kumar said the post-mortem confirmed that Zara Qairina died from severe brain injury due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain caused by a fall, consistent with the initial diagnosis.

So far, police have taken statements from 82 witnesses, including students, with some recalled for further questioning to establish what had happened before the fall.

“Police have also provided psychological intervention for 124 SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha students identified as traumatised by the incident, to help restore their confidence.

Kumar also stressed there were no elements of a ‘cover-up’ in the investigation.

He said the police are also probing the spread of false news on social media about the case, including allegations that the victim was put in a washing machine, to which a 39-year-old woman was arrested in Rawang under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“To date, 15 investigation papers have been opened related to the spread of unverified information that could disrupt public order and the investigation process,” he said.

On Aug 8, the AGC said Zara Qairina’s grave needed to be exhumed for a post-mortem to allow further investigation.

On Aug 9, her remains were exhumed from the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang, and taken to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for the post-mortem before being reburied at the same cemetery on Aug 12.

The 13-year-old was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school’s dormitory at about 4 am on July 16. — Bernama