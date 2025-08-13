KLANG, Aug 13 — The Selangor government has allocated RM26.62 million to 873 schools in the state under the 2025 Selangor State School Assistance Programme.

Of the total, Sekolah Agama Rakyat (People’s Religious Schools) received the largest allocation of RM11 million, followed by Chinese national-type schools (RM6 million), Tamil national-type schools (RM5 million), Chinese independent schools (RM2 million), national primary schools and national secondary schools (RM1.62 million) as well as mission schools and national-type secondary schools, each with RM1 million.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the funds could be utilised for various purposes, including repairing infrastructure to provide a more conducive learning environment.

He said the latest allocation marks an increase of RM124,000, bringing the total assistance disbursed for the same purpose since 2019 to RM311.92 million.

“The increase is to meet the needs of national schools, and for Tamil national-type schools. We have also extended assistance to the association of Tamil school principals and headmasters,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony here today.

Commenting on the bullying issue, Amirudin said the state government has instructed schools under the administration of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to curb such behaviour and ensure a safe environment for students.

He added that his administration’s approach to preventing unhealthy behaviours, including drug abuse among students, focuses on the physical as well as the social aspects.

“I will first look into schools under JAIS, while for the rest, we will try to liaise with the State Education Department, as they fall under the Education Ministry’s jurisdiction. The state will only assist in enhancing measures taken, if necessary,” he said. — Bernama