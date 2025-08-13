PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) reported a 26 per cent increase in cases involving the issuance of Not to Land (NTL) notices at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA1) from May to July this year.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said that the number of NTL cases rose from 900 in May to 987 in June and further increased to 1,134 in July.

Monitoring at the country’s entry points will be intensified, particularly during the early morning hours, to prevent attempts to enter Malaysia through the high-risk aviation sector, said AKPS.

According to the agency, 40 Bangladeshis were issued NTL notices at KLIA1 in an operation conducted earlier yesterday.

“They were among 134 foreign nationals screened upon arrival on two flights from Dhaka between 1 am and 6 am,” it said.

AKPS said the individuals were denied entry after a review of their travel documents, purpose of entry, and return tickets found their intentions to be suspicious and non-compliant with entry conditions.

“All of the individuals will be deported to their countries of origin within 24 hours,” it said.

In another development, AKPS said three foreigners — two Algerians and one Iraqi national — were arrested yesterday for abusing their visit passes after being found begging at the Departure Hall, KLIA1.

The agency said the arrests were made during the “Ulat KLIA” operation conducted in collaboration with the KLIA Security Team (AVSEC) from 8.30 am to 10.30 am.

“Their actions not only violated Malaysia’s entry conditions but also tarnished the country’s image and disrupted the comfort of passengers at the airport.

“The three were then handed over to the Selangor Immigration Department Enforcement Division for investigation and further action,” AKPS said in a separate statement here. — Bernama