KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Fifty-five per cent of 1,639 private healthcare facilities nationwide have complied with the requirement to display medicine prices under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Medicine Price Labelling) Order 2025, which came into effect on May 1.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the ministry’s monitoring found compliance at 900 facilities, while the remaining 45 per cent or 739 premises had yet to meet the standard.

“These findings show the need for follow-up action, including stronger monitoring, further guidance sessions, and phased enforcement against non-compliant premises,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during question time.

He was responding to Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN–Kuala Langat) on the status and effectiveness of the price display rule at private healthcare facilities and community pharmacies in controlling healthcare service charges.

He said the Ministry of Health will also conduct a study on the impact of the medicine price display initiative starting this September.

“The findings will be a main reference for formulating more comprehensive and sustainable policy improvements, particularly in setting and ensuring transparency in medicine prices at private healthcare facilities.

“This is important to create a private medical and pharmacy service system that is more transparent, fair and consumer-focused,” he said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Dr Ahmad Yunus on consultation fees, which he noted have not been reviewed in over 30 years, Lukanisman said the ministry is holding extensive engagement sessions with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA). — Bernama