PASIR MAS, Aug 12 — The remains of four victims killed in a horrific crash involving a car and a trailer lorry in Gua Musang yesterday were laid to rest in a single grave at the Kubang Bemban Muslim Cemetery here at 11.30 pm.

Earlier, the victims’ remains were claimed by family members from the Forensic Medicine Department at Gua Musang Hospital after the post-mortem examinations were completed.

In the 9.15 am incident, four people, including two children, were killed and another was seriously injured after their car collided with a trailer lorry on the main road at Felda Chiku 1, Gua Musang.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Faiz Nor Amran, 32; his younger sister, Nor Aina Imra, 21; and his two sons, Muhammad Aryan Fattah, 5, and Muhammad Ayden Fattah, 4.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz’s wife, Tuan Norsyuhada Mohd Zain, 23, who was driving the car, suffered serious head and chest injuries after being trapped in the driver’s seat. — Benama