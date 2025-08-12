KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The government allocated RM8.4 million for the procurement of Jalur Gemilang badges for 5.14 million pupils and students across educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE).

According to a written reply published on the Parliament website, the MOE stated that each student from schools, matriculation colleges, Form Six colleges, and teacher education institutes (IPG) received two national flag badges free of charge.

“The allocation was disbursed to all state education departments and the relevant institutions in February 2025. The distribution was adjusted based on student enrolment numbers.

“Procurement processes were carried out by state education departments, district education offices, and the institutions through the eProcurement system, either via open tenders or quotations, depending on the allocated budget,” the ministry said.

The response was issued in reply to a question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN–Kuala Krai), who had asked about the cost borne by the government to supply the badges and the companies involved in the supply process.

The ministry added that state education departments were authorised to carry out zonal procurement to expedite distribution and encourage participation from a wider pool of qualified suppliers.

In total, 91 suppliers were involved in distributing the badges nationwide. — Bernama