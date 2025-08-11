PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — A new, non-conventional approach is needed to combat drug abuse in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that a change in strategy was crucial because the current trend of drug abuse is very worrying, with an increase in the use of synthetic drugs and new distribution methods through social media platforms.

“The government has spent over RM50 billion on prevention, enforcement, and treatment, but the effect is that drug abuse is still on the rise. We must admit this failure... let’s set aside our differences to ensure that even if the country cannot be 100 percent free of drug abuse, it is not impossible for us to reduce it to the bare minimum,” he said.

He made these remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 46th general assembly of the Malaysian Anti-Drug Association (Pemadam) last night.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed concern that a report by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) found that 68 percent of all drug abusers are young people aged between 19 and 39, including professionals.

“In the long run, this will reduce productivity, not to mention the country’s assets... this young workforce is needed to contribute to all sectors in this country,” he said.

He recommended that relevant enforcement agencies and Pemadam adopt an approach of increasing two-way communication with the target group to reduce this phenomenon.

“It’s not just about giving lectures but becoming listeners who understand. Not just educating, but also immersing ourselves in the emotions of young people. We can’t just rely on old approaches through lectures and distributing brochures. We must use a communication approach through digital technology,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also suggested that Pemadam create a digital communication team in every state, and empower training and advocacy modules for volunteers.

In addition, he put forward the idea that an integrated information portal and a smart application should be developed, along with strengthening strategic cooperation with influencers and social media communities. — Bernama