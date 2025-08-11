PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — Selangor police today said there is no evidence connecting last week’s armed robbery at businessman G. Gnanaraja’s home to the ongoing corruption trial of former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng, in which Gnanaraja is a key prosecution witness.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said valuables were taken during the August 6 incident at Bukit Gasing here, and statements from 16 individuals have been recorded to assist investigations.

“Based on the statements we have recorded, there is no evidence linking the robbery to the trial,” he was quoted as saying in a Buletin TV3 report.

Shazeli said the 10 assailants’ threats during the attack were intended only to ensure Gnanaraja complied with their demands.

“The threats were more along the lines of ‘don’t make noise, stay quiet’. Suspects often say that to ensure victims cooperate during robberies,” he was quoted as saying.

Gnanaraja had told reporters on August 7 that he would seek protection under the witness protection programme after suffering injuries to his face and hand during the incident. Two security guards were tied up before the robbers entered the house.

According to the New Straits Times, the businessman claimed one of the robbers swung a parang towards his mouth and hand, warning him not to speak out or “play the hero”.

Gnanaraja’s lawyer RT Rajasekaran had earlier expressed concern that the assault might be linked to his client’s role as a witness in Lim’s case.

Separately, law firm Haijan Omar & Co — acting for Lim — criticised what it described as “premature and misleading” speculation linking the DAP adviser to the robbery.

It urged the media to avoid reporting unverified claims, warning such reports could undermine the judicial process and Lim’s presumption of innocence.

Lim is accused of using his position as Penang chief minister to solicit a 10 per cent cut of the profits from the proposed undersea tunnel project and accepting RM3.3 million in kickbacks.

He also faces two charges of dishonestly misappropriating RM208.7 million worth of state land.