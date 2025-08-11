KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has reiterated that it will not compromise on any matter related to bullying in schools.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the ministry has never sought to shield any party involved in such incidents, contrary to certain allegations.

“The ministry will not compromise on any matter related to bullying. Secondly, MOE will not and has never attempted to protect anyone involved, as alleged,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Semporna MP Tan Sri Shafie Apdal, who referred to the ongoing bullying case involving Zara Qairina and asked what measures were being taken to protect students and ensure justice.

Shafie also stressed that law enforcement must not protect any party involved, regardless of their identity.

Wong said the ministry has always been ready to cooperate fully with police in assisting investigations at all levels.

He added that the ministry has established guidelines and circulars (SPI) to address disciplinary issues and bullying in schools, which are enforced and updated periodically to strengthen preventive measures.

Zara, 13, reportedly fell from the third floor of her school dormitory in Papar on July 16 and was pronounced dead the following day, amid widespread public concern over allegations that her death may have involved school bullying and a cover-up.

The exhumation of her remains at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang, was completed at 7.15pm on Saturday.

They were later sent to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital (HQEI) for a post-mortem scheduled the following morning.