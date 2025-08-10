PENAMPANG, Aug 9 — Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking has declined to confirm whether he will defend his seat in the upcoming state election, insisting that the focus should be on the party rather than individuals.

The Parti Warisan deputy president said the priority as the state gears up for the 17th state election is for Warisan to contest all 73 state constituencies.

“Warisan will be contesting no matter what,” he said when met by reporters at the Warisan president’s meeting with the Chinese community from the Kapayan constituency here on Saturday.

When pressed on his own candidacy, Darell replied: “It is not about the individual. It is about the party now. So, we do not need to talk about it.”

Told that his answer was leaving the public guessing, he quipped that his political opponents would be left guessing too.

“It’s a guessing game,” he said, adding that any confirmation would only come on nomination day.

“The confirmation is that Warisan will be fielding 73 candidates. Wait until nomination day … they will know,” he added. — The Borneo Post