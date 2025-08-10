JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 10 — A total of 38,804 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide were successfully digitalised under the Madani MSME Digital Grant (GDPM) in 2024, with approved funding of RM89.6 million.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching stated that 2,838 of the recipients were clinics and pharmacies, representing approximately 19 per cent of such premises in Malaysia, based on data from the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

“This achievement demonstrates GDPM’s effectiveness in helping MSMEs digitalise their services. This year, we are focusing on the health sector, targetting at least 50 per cent participation of private clinics and pharmacies,” she said at the GDPM Fest 2025 press conference here today.

She added that in 2024, the government channelled RM90 million to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) through telecommunications service providers, with nearly the entire amount fully utilised.

This year, Teo said the Finance Ministry has approved an additional RM50 million, with RM30 million channelled to MCMC through telecommunications companies to further support and strengthen MSMEs.

“This reflects the government’s continued commitment to implementing digitalisation initiatives, which form a core pillar of the 13th Malaysia Plan,” she said.

Regarding the GDPM Fest 2025 organised by MCMC today, Teo said the event demonstrates the government’s determination to ensure MSMEs, particularly in the health sector, are not left behind in the wave of technological advancement.

She said the initiative is a concrete step towards building a more efficient, inclusive and future-ready healthcare ecosystem.

The programme will also be held in Kuantan, Pahang, and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, with the support of strategic partners including the Ministry of Finance, Bank Simpanan Nasional, the MMA, Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society, telco providers such as Maxis, Digi and Telekom Malaysia, as well as digital solutions providers.

“We hope more private clinics and pharmacies will adopt solutions through this grant to drive digital transformation,” she said. — Bernama