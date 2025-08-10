LABUAN, Aug 10 — The death of 13-year-old Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir from Sipitang, Sabah, has left a deep mark on the Labuan community, as more than 3,000 people from all walks of life turned up today for a solidarity rally to demand justice for her.

The rally, held at the Labuan Food Court and coinciding with the Labuan Bike event, was organised by Kelab Wanita Sejahtera and led by Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Rafi Ali Hassan.

The event drew a rare display of unity as local political leaders, including from PKR and Warisan, took to the stage to deliver impassioned speeches calling for truth, justice, and an end to violence against children.

Many participants wore black attire and carried placards bearing Zara’s name, ‘Justice for Zara Qairina and ‘Stop Bullying’.

Mohd Rafi described the turnout as a powerful show of solidarity that transcended political and social lines.

“This is more than a political or social issue, it is a human one. We stand united in demanding justice for Zara,” he said in his address to the crowd.

Zara Qairina, was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17. She had been rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near the dormitory of a religious school in Papar at about 4 am on July 16.

In a significant development, her body was exhumed late last night and transported to Kota Kinabalu.

A post-mortem has been scheduled for today at Queen Elizabeth Hospital I to assist ongoing police investigations into her death, which has drawn public outrage. — Bernama