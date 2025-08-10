JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 10 — Johor Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR} State Leadership Council (MPN) has finalised the appointments for key positions at the state level during its first meeting for the 2025-2028 term, held at the its headquarters yesterday.

Its chairman, Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the meeting was attended by 26 division chiefs, six members of Parliament, a state assemblyman as well as the heads and deputy heads of the State Youth and Women’s wings.

“During the meeting, the MPN confirmed several key positions, including the reappointment of Md Ysahruddin Kusni, Bakri division chief and former Bukit Naning assemblyman, as the MPN deputy chairman.

“We also finalised the appointments of the MPN vice-chairs: Dr. Maszlee Malik, Simpang Renggam division chief and former Education Minister; Jimmy Puah, MP for Tebrau and former Johor executive council member; and Shamala Vasudevan, Segamat division chief.

“This team brings a wide range of experience, professionalism, and gender diversity, which will help guide Johor KEADILAN forward,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Zaliha added that the meeting also agreed to appoint Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) deputy chairman as the MPN secretary, while Khairil Adanan, Mersing division chief, will lead the State Election Committee (JPRN).

She stated that Johor PKR is fully committed to facing political challenges through a strategically crafted approach centred on reform.

The party also seeks to reinforce its collaboration with Pakatan Harapan component parties to ensure political stability and advance the Madani government’s agenda in Johor.

“With strong teamwork and unity, Johor PKR will play a key role in strengthening the party’s position and driving Johor towards a more progressive future,” she added. — Bernama