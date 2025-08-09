KUCHING, Aug 9 — After decades of trying and more than 20 applications, a man born stateless has finally been granted Malaysian citizenship, making the end of a long and difficult journey.

At a press conference yesterday, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong introduced 49-year-old Tan Tang Lung, who was born in Indonesia to a Sarawakian father and an Indonesian mother.

Tan became stateless when his family relocated to Sarawak in the 1970s without complete documentation.

“From a stateless person to someone holding a red IC, and now finally a Malaysian citizen, this is truly happy news to share,” said Yong.

She explained that Tan had to undergo multiple stages before he was eligible for citizenship, including applying for an entry permit, obtaining permanent residency through a red identity card, and eventually qualifying for a blue MyKad after holding permanent resident status for at least 10 years.

According to Yong, Tan applied for citizenship three times. His first attempt was in 2012, submitted alongside his elder brother, who was approved the following year.

However, Tan only received his approval in January 2025, more than a decade later.

“His sisters were granted citizenship back in 2010 and 2011,” Yong added.

Following years of follow-up efforts by Yong and others, Tan received his ‘surat keputusan’ (approval letter) in January this year.

He was issued the physical document in March, allowing him to apply for his Certificate of Malaysian Citizenship, which he received in July.

Tan’s citizenship was granted under Article 19(1) of the Federal Constitution, which applies to individuals aged 21 and above. Most citizenship applications reported in the media involve children and are filed under Article 15A.

“Mr Tan has been working as an IT personnel for many years. He is married to a Sarawakian and has two children, a 21-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter,” Yong said.

She also shared the persistent journey of assisting Tan through the lengthy and often frustrating process.

“Every time I received a message from Mr Tan on WhatsApp, I would think, ‘How to help?’ But I never gave up,” Yong said.

“I tried every possible way — whoever I could contact, ask, or follow up with. I did my best to help him. Now, with his Malaysian passport in hand, he is no longer stateless but a proud Malaysian citizen.”

Tan expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him throughout the process.

“I want to thank YB Violet, YB Chong Chieng Jen, YB Kelvin Yii, and the Malaysian government for approving my citizenship after so many years of trying,” he said.

Having submitted citizenship-related applications between 20 and 30 times over the years, Tan hopes his story will encourage others facing similar challenges.

“There are still many stateless people out there. I hope my story motivates them to keep fighting and not give up. Apply for your IC,” he urged. — The Borneo Post