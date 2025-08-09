KOTA KINABALU, Aug 9 — The state government is concerned and fully supports the investigation into the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir to ensure the perpetrator receives appropriate punishment.

“This is the concern of the state government, and we support the efforts of all parties calling for a transparent investigation,” said State Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Fairuz Renddan.

Fairuz urged all responsible parties to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the case.

“On Thursday, I met with Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun to express solidarity and support for the investigation.

“As a father, I can imagine and feel what the mother of the deceased is going through, as well as the voices of the public who want the probe to be conducted transparently. We will continue to push for justice until this case is completed, and we hope all parties remain strong and united for the late Zara,” he said in a statement.

Fairuz, who is also Pintasan assemblyman, stressed that all efforts to uphold justice must be carried out seriously.

“We understand that there are processes and procedures the authorities, especially the police, follow, and we respect them. I urge that full attention be given to this investigation. Hopefully, the guilty will be brought to justice and face appropriate punishment,” he said.

He also emphasised that efforts to educate and instil self-discipline among children must start early at home to help shape their personalities from a young age.

“As parents, we must instil polite behaviour and empathy in our children. This is the basis of education we need to nurture seriously to curb negative culture, thuggery and immoral activities among teenagers,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Fairuz called on all parties to respect the grieving family and avoid exploiting the tragedy for cheap publicity or spreading unverified speculation online.

“We must imagine ourselves in the late Zara’s family’s position. Show love and concern for the mother, who is now under immense stress from losing her only child. Be responsible social media users — false information can have legal consequences,” he said. — The Borneo Post