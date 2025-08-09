KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Police are searching for two suspects after two men were attacked with a parang and an iron rod outside a nightspot in Brickfields, here early this morning.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood has urged the suspects to surrender at the nearest police station, Free Malaysia Today reported.

He further said police have identified both suspects as well as the victims, aged 33 and 47.

The district police headquarters received a call through the MERS 999 hotline at about 2.15am, reporting a fight in front of the nightclub on Jalan Tun Sambanthan.

A witness told police the first victim was arguing with one of the suspects in the middle of the road before the second suspect attacked both victims with the weapons.

Both victims, who sustained injuries, were taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.

Police have seized several items believed to be linked to the case.

A video of the incident showed a man striking another with an iron rod while a third man ran towards the scene holding a machete.