KOTA BHARU, Aug 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to open the “Ijtima’ MADANI Ulama dan Guru Pondok Kelantan” or gathering of Islamic religious scholars and pondok teachers, in addition to attending several other events on the last day of the 2025 MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) in Kelantan today.

The Ijtima’ or gathering serves as the main platform to strengthen the role of ulama (religious scholars) and pondok teachers in preserving religious education and pondok culture in the state. It was scheduled to begin at 9.15 am today at Universiti Teknologi MARA Campus in Machang.

Later, at 11.20 am, the prime minister is scheduled to visit a padi planting project in the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) area at Kampung Gemalai Baruh Alami, near here. Kampung Gemalai is recognised as an agro-ecotourism destination and is notable for its organic rice fields, which are entirely free from pesticides and chemical fertilisers.

After that, Anwar is scheduled to launch the Kelantan MADANI Wave, to be held at the Main Hall of Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, Kubang Kerian, before concluding his programme in Kelantan today by closing the Kelantan PMR 2025.

The Kelantan PMR 2025 closing ceremony is scheduled to start at 2.15 pm at the compound of Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV.

The three-day Kelantan PMR 2025 is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) in collaboration with the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, and supported by various other ministries and government agencies.

The programme offers more than 100 direct services to the people, exhibitions of the latest technology and various initiatives to reach out to the community through a comprehensive approach by the MADANI Government.

Themed ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for the Wellbeing of the People’, the Kelantan PMR 2025 highlights the carnival concept and comprehensive service delivery that benefits the well-being of the people. — Bernama