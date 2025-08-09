KOTA BHARU, Aug 9 — The success of peace talks and a ceasefire in the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict is the result of the collective efforts of various parties, including Asean leadership, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the achievement was also due to the commitment and excellent work of Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the active role of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

“The MAF Chief carried out his duties excellently, flying straight to Bangkok, Phnom Penh and the border to discuss with the responsible generals. That’s the way, it’s not just me alone.

“I did my part, the Foreign Minister dealt with the foreign ministers of the countries involved, and the generals spoke to their counterparts. That’s how we achieved this unprecedented peace negotiation so quickly, Alhamdulillah,” he said at the Rancakkan Madani Kelantan programme at Universiti Sains Malaysia Health Campus, Kubang Kerian, here today.

Anwar said the peace talks’ success also caught the attention of United States President Donald Trump, who called to thank him for the effort.

“Trump called to express his thanks, but I told him (the peace deal) was not my effort alone, it was also the result of cooperation from other Asean leaders, as well as the governments of Thailand and Cambodia, who were equally responsible,” he said.

Last Wednesday, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to strictly adhere to the ceasefire reached on July 28 along their shared border, with both sides maintaining current troop positions and refraining from increasing military strength.

The agreement was reached during the Extraordinary Meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) at Wisma Perwira in Kuala Lumpur, co-chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen Tea Seiha and Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narphanit.

On July 28, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire effective midnight the same day following a special meeting chaired by Anwar at the Seri Perdana Complex, Putrajaya.

Tensions between the nieighbours had been escalating since May 28 after a clash in the disputed Preah Vihear area that killed a Cambodian soldier. — Bernama