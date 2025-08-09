KOTA KINABALU, Aug 9 — Thousands of people gathered on the streets of major towns across Sabah last night to demand justice for Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir, whose death has sparked a nationwide outcry over the handling of her investigation.

In Sandakan, crowds began assembling at the waterfront Harbour Square as early as 6pm, holding banners, reciting poems, and offering prayers in memory of Zara.

The rally, which was planned to end at 9pm, grew into the thousands by 8pm with local activists and community representatives, including Sandakan MP Vivian Wong, taking turns to speak as they called for transparency in the investigation.

Videos of the rally were also live streamed on social media, showing the crowd, mostly clad in black, chanting “justice for Zara” and “murderer” while holding up placards.

Local media reports quoted one of the organisers, Mohamad Khadir Abdul Jalil, saying the gathering was meant to express both grief and sympathy for the 13-year-old student’s life cut short.

“We only want the truth from the authorities and justice for Zara Qairina; that is our focus tonight,” he was quoted saying, adding that the public should refrain from making defamatory or harmful remarks and allow the authorities to carry out their investigation.

In Tawau, crowds were seen gathered at the Chester Night Market roundabout, holding placards with slogans such as “Justice for Zara” and “Stop bullying.”

Chants echoed through the night as participants called for accountability and stronger protections for students.

It is believed similar rallies, albeit on a smaller scale, were held simultaneously in Lahad Datu and Semporna.

According to activists, more gatherings are planned to be held this weekend in other districts, including Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Ranau, Kudat, and Keningau.

The rallies come just hours after the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced an exhumation of Zara’s grave for a second post mortem.

The AGC said it had returned the preliminary investigation report to the police with further instructions to ensure a thorough probe.

Zara’s body was found on the ground floor of her religious school dormitory in Papar on July 16 and she was pronounced dead the next day at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

No post mortem result has been released so far; police said they were still investigating the case allowing for the many sensitivities due to the students involved.

Last weekend, a candlelight vigil in Zara’s memory was held at Lintasan Deasoka in the state capital.

Despite calls to remain calm and refrain from speculation, public frustration has grown after unverified voice recordings believed to be of Zara expressing fear for her safety, fuelling further speculation that influential figures might be shielded from scrutiny — allegations which state leaders, including the governor, have denied.

Her case has been wrought with speculation since her death three weeks ago, following allegations from her family that she was a victim of bullying and physical abuse.

Lawyers representing Zara and her family have demanded a post mortem examination, saying police failed to look into any signs of foul play.

The pressure has prompted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to pledge a full and transparent investigation, stressing that “no one is above the law.”