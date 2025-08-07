KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has warned that it will not tolerate any language-based discrimination in the ride-hailing booking allocation systems used by e-hailing operators.

In a statement issued today, APAD said it took a grave view of claims online involving language-based discrimination in the booking system of a ride-hailing app.

While the agency did not specify this, there were discussions online about a major e-hailing operator that introduced a feature allowing customers to specifically book Mandarin-fluent drivers.

APAD reminded all e-hailing services that they are legally required to comply with licensing conditions under the Special Conditions of Business Mediation Licence (LPP), specifically Paragraph 9 concerning Service Level Requirements.

The regulation clearly states that booking allocation systems must be fair and equitable to all drivers.

“Any violation of these conditions constitutes a single offence punishable under Section 12A(9) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

“If convicted, the party involved can be fined not less than RM1,000 but not more than RM200,000 or be imprisoned for a term not exceeding two years, or both,” it warned.

APAD reaffirmed its commitment to upholding an e-hailing industry that is fair, transparent, inclusive, and free from any form of discrimination.

In posts online, users shared screenshots of an e-hailing app that provided an option to book Mandarin-speaking drivers, albeit at a premium.

The operator rolled back the option soon after, however, following public backlash.