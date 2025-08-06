KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Chicken prices have remained stable since the removal of subsidies on November 1, 2023, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said that prior to the subsidy removal, the market faced issues with price control despite the government having set a subsidised price cap.

“One of the strategies we implemented was to clamp down on chicken feed cartels, as chicken feed accounts for 70 per cent of production costs. So, we focused on controlling production costs.

“Since November 1, 2023, the ministry has been collecting daily chicken price data to ensure the approach is truly effective. Although there are no longer any subsidies, we regulate the supply chain and monitor chicken prices and to date, prices have stabilised and in some cases are even lower,” she said.

Fuziah was replying to a question from Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH–Sungai Petani). — Bernama