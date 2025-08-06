PUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — Newly-appointed Chief Justice Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh today vowed to protect the independence of the Malaysian judiciary as he officially assumed his role as the country’s 17th top judge.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Palace of Justice, Wan Ahmad Farid acknowledged his past but stressed his commitment to judicial impartiality.

"I have had a long and varied career. I have served in all three branches of the government.

"I cannot erase my history, political or otherwise. But as I assume this most solemn 'amanah' (trust), for as long as I occupy this chair, I give you my unconditional pledge, in the name of my Creator, that I will vigorously protect and relentlessly safeguard the independence of this branch of government with every fibre of my being," he said.

While he did not list his previous roles, Wan Ahmad Farid is a former Umno member who previously served as a deputy minister and Dewan Negara lawmaker.

"And now let us look forward to the future of our judiciary — one that is independent, resilient, efficient, learned and future-proof," he added.

He repeatedly emphasised his intention to ensure the independence of Malaysia’s courts.

"I pledge to do my level best towards the betterment of the Malaysian judiciary and its independence," he said.

In June 2022, Wan Ahmad Farid had voluntarily recused himself from presiding over a High Court case involving former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

At the time, he said he had resigned from Umno prior to becoming a judge, acknowledged his political background, and disclosed that a family member was an Umno division leader — citing the need to preserve public confidence in judicial independence.

