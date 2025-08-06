KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a knife.

On the first count, Yap Thye Sun, 56, is charged with attempting to murder Corporal Mohd Nazri Sudiman, 35, by stabbing him in the abdomen, causing a ‘penetrating abdominal wound with evisceration’, an injury that could have led to the victim’s death.

The alleged offence took place at the side of Jalan Pusingan U, Jalan Yew, at about 12.30 pm on July 31. He is charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction, or up to 20 years’ imprisonment if injury is caused.

For the second charge, Yap was charged with possessing a 21.5-centimetre knife without a lawful purpose at the same location, date, and time.

The charge, under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958, provides which carries a prison sentence of not less than five years or a maximum of 10 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latif did not offer bail, citing the serious nature of the offence and the fact that the offence is non-bailable under the law.

“After stabbing the victim, the accused fled the scene while still carrying the weapon (knife). If the court grants bail, there is a risk that the accused may abscond. The victim also sustained severe injuries, including the protrusion of his intestines,” said the prosecutor.

Yap was unrepresented.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin did not grant bail and set Sept 2 for mention. — Bernama