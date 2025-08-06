KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Government efforts to ease the cost of living, the implementation of the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll system, and the issue of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States on Malaysia are among the key matters scheduled for discussion in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s website, during the question-and-answer session, Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (PN-Bukit Gantang) will ask the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to state the measures taken by the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) to help reduce the cost of living.

Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) will pose a question to the Works Minister on the status of MLFF toll collection implementation, besides seeking clarification on improvements to systems such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to ensure the new system’s effectiveness.

Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN-Tanjung Piai) will raise a question to the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry regarding the status and effectiveness of negotiations between Malaysia and the United States on the implementation of reciprocal tariffs.

He also asked for government assurances that the move would not adversely affect trade, supply chains or the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector in Malaysia.

Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong) will question the Minister of Youth and Sports on key improvements introduced by the ministry in the National Youth Consultative Council and the significant proposals made by youths, as well as the ministry’s efforts in conveying these proposals to the government.

Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan (PN-Merbok), meanwhile, will ask the Minister of Housing and Local Government whether the ministry had allocated special provisions to state governments or related agencies to manage solid waste and clean up illegal dumping sites outside the jurisdiction of local authorities.

Following the question session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting takes place over 24 days until August 28. — Bernama