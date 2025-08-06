KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Malaysia is considering nuclear energy as part of its long-term energy mix, but the final decision on whether to proceed with nuclear power generation will only be made after 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also energy transition and water transformation minister, said the government has not committed to building a nuclear power plant yet, but has established a dedicated nuclear power organisation (NPO) to study all necessary frameworks, including international treaties, domestic regulations and human capital requirements.

“We have not decided. The decision will only come after 2030, after we study the whole regulation, the technologies and so on.

“It can only be implemented when there is public acceptance. Safety, social well-being and environmental concerns must all be evaluated first,” he told reporters after the luncheon talk titled “Driving the Green Energy Transition” here today.

He stressed that Malaysia’s current nuclear initiative is still in the analysis and preparedness phase.

Fadillah added that Malaysia is already engaging with international partners, including France, Russia, the United States, South Korea and China, to study technology options and regulatory compliance.

He also highlighted the presence of Malaysian talent abroad, with many locals working in nuclear power plants overseas.

“I have met more than 10 Malaysians working in nuclear facilities abroad. If we decide to go ahead (with nuclear energy), we will bring back these experts to support implementation,” he said, adding that local institutions, such as Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, are also training students in nuclear-related fields to prepare the country for possible future adoption.

During the luncheon talk, Fadillah said the move to consider nuclear energy is part of a broader strategy to secure long-term baseload power as Malaysia transitions away from coal and scales up renewable energy, which is intermittent by nature.

He said the country also needs to prepare for a sharp increase in power demand from data centres, electrification and advanced manufacturing clusters.

“We need firm energy for the future. Nuclear is one of the options we are seriously evaluating,” he said.

He added that the government has committed to no new coal-fired power plants, and that liquefied natural gas and renewables will dominate the near-term energy mix. — Bernama