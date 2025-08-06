KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Investment in urban biodiversity can yield not only economic returns but also contribute to environmental sustainability and the social well-being of communities, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that adopting a sustainable approach to urban development can help create a greener, cleaner environment, thereby enhancing residents’ quality of life while also attracting investors and tourists.

“When we move towards urban biodiversity, we consider various aspects, including the economic perspective. Our investment isn’t solely for financial returns, but also for the benefits it brings to the environment.

“Ultimately, the benefits are returned to the people living there, as it will result in cleaner air,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Urban Biodiversity Conference (UBC) 2025 at the Sime Darby Convention Centre here yesterday.

Fadillah said that the development of more green spaces and recreational parks in urban areas has the potential to enhance the social well-being of residents, in line with the goals of sustainable development.

The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, graced the conference, which began at 10am.

Meanwhile, Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, noted that property values could also rise when developments are environmentally friendly and incorporate biodiversity considerations in urban planning.

“Return on investment will improve, as people are more likely to buy. Not just houses, but homes — real places to live, where the environment is cleaner and greener.

“A better environment will undoubtedly yield higher returns, as people are willing to pay a premium for spaces that are more environmentally friendly, user-friendly, and occupant-friendly,” he added.

The Urban Biodiversity Conference (UBC) 2025, themed ‘Coexistence: Shared Environments for Balance and Resilience’, is organised by Sime Darby Property. The conference aims to promote the integration of biodiversity into urban planning through cross-sector collaboration, while reinforcing the commitment to sustainable development and enhancing community well-being.

Earlier, Fadillah witnessed the signing ceremony of the five-year partnership on Urban Biodiversity Agreement between Sime Darby Property Berhad and the Tropical Rainforest Conservation and Research Centre (TRCRC), aimed at strengthening efforts to conserve urban biodiversity in Bandar Elmina.

Sime Darby Property was represented by its chief operating officer — Township Development Appollo Leong, while TRCRC was represented by its executive director Dr Dzaeman Dzulkifli.

The strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment by both parties to adopt an ecologically-based approach to urban development, aligning with the nation’s environmental priorities and global biodiversity targets. — Bernama