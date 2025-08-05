KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Malaysia is prepared to coordinate the deployment of a monitoring team along the Thailand-Cambodia border if both countries request it, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the situation along the border remains “under control, although still tense and sensitive”, following recent incidents of violence between Thai and Cambodian forces.

“Whether or not troops are needed on the ground to monitor the ceasefire, it will be decided later,” Anwar said.

“It’s not easy when killings and shootings have occurred; it takes time to de-escalate and cool down tensions.”

He added that satellite monitoring is currently being carried out and both parties have agreed for Malaysia’s Defence Attaché, together with Asean counterparts, to coordinate remote surveillance efforts.

Anwar was responding to a question from Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS–Batang Sadong), who asked whether Malaysia would play a role in monitoring the border to ensure peace is maintained.