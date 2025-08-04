KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has reportedly said his ministry needs up to RM4 billion annually to properly maintain federal roads, but typically receives only around 30 per cent of that amount in yearly budget allocations.

According to Berita Harian, Nanta said that the funding gap makes it difficult for the ministry to ensure all roads under its care are adequately maintained.

“If possible, we hope that gap can be narrowed because we need more funds for this purpose,” he was quoted as saying during a Borak Harini podcast episode yesterday.

Nanta reportedly added that the RM4 billion is needed not only for repairs, but also to rebuild ageing road infrastructure.

In the 2025 federal budget, the Works Ministry received RM10.35 billion in total, marking a nine per cent increase from 2024.

Nanta also reportedly said that KKR plans to implement the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system to streamline toll payments, though a timeline has yet to be set.