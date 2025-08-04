KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A man was brought before the Sessions Court in Muar, Johor, today and charged with committing physical sexual assault on a female student who was riding in his taxi last May.

The accused, Low Fatt Tham, 76, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him in Mandarin by the court interpreter before Judge Sayani Mohd Nor, according to a report published in Buletin TV3.

According to the charge, he allegedly committed the offence against the 16-year-old victim inside the taxi while it was stopped at a traffic light along Jalan Mohd Salim in Kluang at around 8.20pm on May 13.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Diyana Najihah Muhamed Fauzi led the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Nursyidah Muslim.

The prosecution offered bail at RM20,000, but the court allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety.

The court also imposed additional conditions, requiring the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month and to refrain from contacting prosecution witnesses, especially the victim, until the case is concluded.

The case mention has been set on 4 September for document submission.